Show cause notices sent to EV manufacturers

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the fire incidents. The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires.

The DRDO also found serious defects in the EV two-wheeler batteries. These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used “lower-grade materials to cut costs”, the DRDO probe had revealed.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now issued new performance standards for lithium-ion batteries to safeguard the consumers amid the rising EV fire episodes in the country.