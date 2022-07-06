Punjab CM to tie the knot for second time
Mann is getting married to Gurpreet KaurIANS
National

Punjab CM to tie the knot for second time

Mann is getting married to Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor by profession.
IANS

PUNJAB: Starting his second personal "innings", Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is going to tie knot for the second time on Thursday at a private ceremony amidst the presence of AAP's top leadership, including national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann is getting married to Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor by profession.

The 48-year-old Mann is tying knot with 1993-born Kaur, who did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University at Haryana's Mullana in 2018.

In his previous marriage to Inderpreet Kaur, which ended in a divorce in 2016, Mann has two children -- son Dilshan and daughter Seerat -- who are currently staying in the US with their mother.

Both children had attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

Mann's cabinet colleagues -- Aman Arora and Harjot Singh Bains -- have congratulated him on Twitter.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM to tie the knot
Gurpreet Kaur

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in