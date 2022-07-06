Pendency of cases major issue, says CJI Ramana

NEW DELHI:Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Tuesday said the pendency of cases is a “major issue” in India and the problem is “intensifying” in the absence of adequate infrastructure and a sufficient number of judges with the increasing workload. The CJI said an issue that has been affecting court systems across the world relates to the fact that decisions within regular courts take a long time. Justice Ramana said another way of reducing the burden is to promote other means of dispute resolution.