Manju Warrier gets recognition from Centre timely tax submission

CHENNAI: Actress Manju Warrier received a recognition from the Union Finance Ministry for timely submission of GST and Tax returns. She received a certificate issued by the central government to those who pay taxes correctly.

Prominent stars, including Sachin Tendulkar, have received this recognition before. The other day actor Mohanlal also received approval from the central government for paying tax correctly. He shared the certificate on social media expressing his gratitude to the central government and stating that he is proud to be a Indian.

Manju Warrier was recently roped in Ajith Kumar’s next film to play a crucial role. Her line ups include Karatham, Vellaripattanam, Ayesha. She is also making her Bollywood debut this year with the film Amriki Pandit.