Ayodhya seer warns of action against ‘Kaali’ filmmaker

AYODHYA: Well-known Ayodhya seer, Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi temple, has issued a threat to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai after the latter shared the poster of her film 'Kaali' which depicts Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

The film poster has triggered an outrage over the goddess' portrayal.

Mahant Raju Das told reporters, "Look at the recent events. When Nupur Sharma said the right things, it sparked fire across India, across the world. But you want to insult the Hindu religion? Kya chaahte ho, tumhara bhi sar tan se juda ho jaaye (Do you also want your head to be separated from your body)? Is this what you want?"

Raju Das further said, "Filmmaker Leena's documentary movie is an insult to Sanatan dharam and Hindu gods and goddesses."

The trailer shows a woman dressed in the costume of Goddess Kaali. She is seen smoking a cigarette in the photo. Along with her usual accoutrements of a trishul (trident) and sickle, the actor playing the goddess is also shown wielding the LGBTQ+ community's pride flag.