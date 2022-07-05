National

Threatened transfer for remarks on ACB, says K'taka judge

The court had taken objections as to how senior officers were spared.
Threatened transfer for remarks on ACB, says K'taka judge
High Court of Karnataka
Dt Next Bureau

BENGALURU: Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said he was threatened with transfer after his remark against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that it had become a “collection centre”. He said he was unfazed by such threats. Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner. Two staff members were arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs.5 lakh in exchange of favourable order in a land dispute. The court had taken objections as to how senior officers were spared.

