Threatened transfer for remarks on ACB, says K'taka judge

BENGALURU: Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said he was threatened with transfer after his remark against the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) that it had become a “collection centre”. He said he was unfazed by such threats. Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner. Two staff members were arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs.5 lakh in exchange of favourable order in a land dispute. The court had taken objections as to how senior officers were spared.