Sini Shetty, the finance graduate who won Femina Miss India 2022

CHENNAI: 21-year-old Sini Shetty created a stir online when she clinched the crown in the Femina Miss India 2022 competition's grand final at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi handed the crown to Sini after she was crowned the new beauty queen.

Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was named Femina Miss India 2022's first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh took home the title of second runner-up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former India cricketer Mithali Raj made up the jury panel for the prestigious event.

What do we know about the Karnataka-based winner?