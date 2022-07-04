National

Sini Shetty, the finance graduate who won Femina Miss India 2022

CHENNAI: 21-year-old Sini Shetty created a stir online when she clinched the crown in the Femina Miss India 2022 competition's grand final at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Femina Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi handed the crown to Sini after she was crowned the new beauty queen.

Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was named Femina Miss India 2022's first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan of Uttar Pradesh took home the title of second runner-up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, and Malaika Arora, fashion designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former India cricketer Mithali Raj made up the jury panel for the prestigious event.

What do we know about the Karnataka-based winner?

  • Sini is a native of Karnataka and was born in Mumbai. She stated that she hailed from a "traditionally contemporary" family in an interview about her early years.

  • She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and is currently working on becoming a chartered financial analyst (CFA).

  • Sini has adored dancing ever since she was a toddler. When she was only four years old, she started dancing and studied the Bharatanatyam style with renowned Padmini Radhakrishnan. Sini finished her Arangetram when she was fourteen years old.

  • Sini characterised herself as "industrious and tenacious" with the capacity to be "empathetic and a hustler" as far as personal traits go.

