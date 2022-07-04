Plastic ban: Cigarette makers switch to biodegradable wrapping

CHENNAI: Cigarette makers have switched from regular plastic wrap to environmentally friendly biodegradable wrap for cigarette packs, long before the ban on single-use plastic, the Tobacco Institute of India, a watchdog body, said on Friday, of the industry.

The Tobacco Institute of India (TII) which represents cigarette manufacturers like ITC, Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries along with farmers, exporters and auxiliaries of the cigarette segment of the tobacco industry in India, also praised proactive steps taken by the government to reduce the burden on the environment by banning certain single-use plastic items.

The government, on Tuesday, said national and state level control rooms will be set up and special enforcement teams will be formed to check illegal manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single use plastic items from July 1.

As per the reports, TII said in a statement that the cigarette-making members have moved from regular plastic wrap to biodegradable wrap for cigarette pack wrap, well in advance. The biodegradable material used complies with international standards and the recently published BIS standards, it added. It would also reduce costs associated with plastic waste collection, plastic waste recycling and industrial composting.

Top beverage companies and retailers have also accepted the ban on single use plastics as the government refused to postpone its decision to delay the ban. Shifting from plastic to more environmentally friendly alternatives, homegrown FMCG major Dabur, which sells juices under the real brand, said it has commenced production of juice packs with integrated paper straws.

The ban would cover single-use plastic items like plastic straws that are bundled with tetra packs of drinks such as juices and milkshakes. Few brands like Amul and Parle Agro are working on biodegradable straws that are cheaper than paper straws.