Wearing of mask compulsory in Pondy

National

District Collector E Vallabhan in the order issued on Saturday said sanitisation and maintenance of social distancing should also be there. He advised all administrative secretaries,head of the departments offices of all government departments, Public sector undertakings, corporations among others to maintain and monitor COVID Appropriate Behaviour at work places.
Dt Next Bureau

PUDUCHERRY: With the spurt in the COVID-19 infection cases in the union territory,the administration has made wearing of masks compulsory in public places here. District Collector E Vallabhan in the order issued on Saturday said sanitisation and maintenance of social distancing should also be there. He advised all administrative secretaries,head of the departments offices of all government departments, Public sector undertakings, corporations among others to maintain and monitor COVID Appropriate Behaviour at work places.Educational Institutions shall scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedure. All other private business, commercial establishments will operate and will ensure 100 per cent vaccination.

