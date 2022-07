ITANAGAR: A Bailey bridge, connecting two strategic locations in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, was washed away in a flash flood, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Sunday. The bridge over Oyong river near Kororu village connected Koloring, the district headquarters, with Damin -- a vital link at the India-China border, he said. The impact was so massive that only a panel of the bridge could be seen.