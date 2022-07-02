Delhi court rejects Zubair's plea, grants 14-day judicial custody

According a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its remand plea, which said further investigation was on.

The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court.