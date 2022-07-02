National

Delhi court rejects Zubair's plea, grants 14-day judicial custody

According a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its remand plea, which said further investigation was on.
PTI

DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday said a court here has dismissed the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody in a case related an ''objectionable tweet'' he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

However, Zubair's lawyer Soutik Banerjee said no order has been pronounced yet.

According a senior police official who did not wish to be identified, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria allowed its remand plea, which said further investigation was on.

The police had produced Zubair before the court on expiry of his five-day custodial interrogation and urged it to send him to judicial remand, saying they might need his custodial interrogation later.

After the police application, Zubair had moved a bail application before the court.

