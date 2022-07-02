BJP's National Executive meet begins in Hyderabad

Strengthening the Indian economy is another agenda of the party which is likely to be discussed today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders market their presence at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre where the meeting is being today.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders. There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.