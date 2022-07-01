PM Modi hails CAs for important role in Indian economy

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Chartered Accountants (CAs) on Chartered Accountants' Day and hailed their role in the economy of the country and hoped that will keep working hard in furthering its growth.

"A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy," PM Modi tweeted.

July 1 is celebrated as National Chartered Accountant Day in India.

The day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, 1949.

The ICAI is the only licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in the country.