Mild tremors felt in Karnataka; 5th time in a week

CHENNAI: The residents of Chembu, Peraje, Karike of Kodagu and Sullia, Sampaje and Kallugundi villages of Dakshina Kannada districts in Karnataka felt the tremors on Friday. National Centre for Seismology data showed a quake of 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 10 km in the Kodagu region.

Reportedly, the tremors lasted 4 to 5 seconds around 1.12 am with loud noise. This was the fifth time people of Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada district border hilly areas experienced tremors this week. According to reports, Maluganahalli in Haasan village was the epicentre to the tremors.

"This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking observed locally. As the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-II, the chances of occurrence of earthquakes are very less and the possibility of damage is low," said Manoj Ranjan, the commissioner of the state’s disaster management authority.

However, the people are worried as earth tremors in 2018 were followed by natural disasters in the forms of floods and landslides in the region.

Earlier this week, earth Tremors were felt at multiple locations of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada Districts on June 28, a 3.0 magnitude quake was recorded in the Kodagu area with tremors, a 1.8 disturbance felt again that evening, triggering panic among people of both the districts.