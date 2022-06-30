Weekly spl train between Gorakhpur-Ernakulam to continue

CHENNAI: Operation of a weekly special train between Gorakhpur and Ernakulam junctions would be continued in the months of July and August.

North Eastern Railway has notified continued running of Service of Train no 05303/ 05304 Gorakhpur Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Specials.

Train No. 05303 Gorakhpur Junction – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Specials Fare Special will leave Gorakhpur Junction on Saturdays at 08.30 hrs on 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd & 30th July and reach Ernakulam Junction at 12.00 hrs on the third day.

Train No. 05304 Ernakulam Junction - Gorakhpur Junction Weekly Specials Fare Special will leave Ernakulam Junction on Mondays at 23.55 hrs on 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th July & 01st August and reach Gorakhpur Junction at 08.35 hrs on the fourth day, a statement released by Southern Railway said. Advance Reservation for the above weekly special is open from Southern Railway end.