VP: Make students curious, teach in mother tongue

CHENNAI: Imploring educators to pay attention to imparting education in one’s mother tongue, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday fervently appealed to schools across the nation to foster the spirit of curiosity, innovation and excellence among the students.

Challenges and opportunities abound in a technology-driven fast changing world and in this context the best skill schools could impart a student is adaptability, he said.

“Students must be trained to think quickly on their feet, be agile and innovate using cutting-edge technologies to solve 21st century problems,” the Vice President emphasised while inaugurating the Vellore International School (VIS), established at Kayar, near Kelambakkam, near here, by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

Complimenting the management of VIT Group of Institutions for the important milestone in their educational journey, he said the VIT Group has been making consistent efforts to strengthen higher education in the private sector and “I am confident this institution will be another feather in their cap.”

Educational strategy should be aligned to futuristic approach and shun rote learning. Also, artificial segregation between curricular and extracurricular activities should be dispensed with and the students should be encouraged in multiple disciplines, he suggested. “It is my fervent appeal to the schools across the nation to foster the spirit of curiosity, innovation and excellence in students,” Naidu said.

The Vice President said he was informed that the VIS is trying to introduce the concept of ‘house parent’ to integrate the positive aspects of Guru-Shishya tradition with modern pedagogical practices.