No discussions with BJP on ministerial posts so far: Shinde

GOA: Clearing the air around the distribution of portfolio with the BJP, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that there has been no discussion with the latter, however, adding that the talks will happen soon.

The leader also asked not to believe the ministerial lists and the rumours surrounding them.

“There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don’t believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it,” he tweeted.