ISRO's PSLV C53 injects 3 foreign satellites in precise orbit

SRIHARIKOTA: India on Thursday evening successfully placed into orbit three Singaporean satellites in a text book style.

This is the second successful rocket and satellite launch mission from here in 2022.

At 6.02 p.m., Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C53 (PSLV-C52) blasted off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here.

