Human rights is in DNA of Indians, says RK Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Power R K Singh on Thursday said that respect for human rights is in the DNA of Indians.

He said that respecting the rights of women has been a very old tradition of Indian society much before the West realized these in the 60s.

"We come from a culture where a common man can question the king," he added.