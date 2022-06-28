Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd yr results out; Details here

NEW DELHI: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Tuesday announced results for its students of inter 1st year and 2nd year.

Results are available on these websites-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

Over nine lakh students appeared for both TSBIE inter first and second year exams conducted in May.

Here's how you can check your results: