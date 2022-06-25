National

IAS officer’s son dies of bullet wound during raid

However, a Vigilance Bureau official said they had left the house before the incident took place.
Dt Next Bureau

CHANDIGARH: A 27-year-old son of IAS officer Sanjay Popli, who was arrested in a graft case, died of bullet wound here on Saturday, with police saying he committed suicide but family alleging foul play.

A Vigilance Bureau team had come to the officer’s house in connection with the investigation of the case against him and they were present there when the incident took place, a neighbour told reporters.

