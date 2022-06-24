Fake letter notifying Agnipath scheme circulated on social media

CHENNAI: On social media, there is a fake letter in circulation that the defence ministry wrote about the Agnipath system being implemented by the Centre.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) labelled it false and warned candidates to watch out for troublemakers.

According to the message, ORs attested after January 1, 2019, and those who were not promoted to the substantive rank of Naik or an equivalent by July 1, 2022, must be maintained under the Agnipath programme.

The letter stated, “The above-mentioned ORs undergo a fresh selection process after their completion of five years of service. It is to be noted that only 25 percent of the ORs will be making it to the next stage and the same will be remustered to new pilot program trades. The rest of the ORs are to be discharged as per the existing policies instead of Seva Nidhi,"

The fake letter added, "The above-mentioned ORs, who are awarded with the gallantry awards/ commendation/equivalent are to be given the extra weightage in the selection process, ORs that will be shortlisted to get discharged are to be provided with monetary benefits including Provident fund and incentives, Leave encashments and Group insurance scheme.”

Agnipath is a brand-new scheme by the Indian government that aims to enlist young people (between the ages of 18 and 23) for a four-year stint in the armed services. The people chosen under this plan would make up a unique rank that was distinct from all other ranks.