'Yoga is spiritual, not religious,' says Baba Ramdev

The event was streamed live on various platforms for Yoga followers across the globe.

"The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we should aim to keep our body free of any illness. And for this one should do four-five Yoga asanas every day," Ramdev said.

He added that Yoga is for everyone and urged people not to associate it with any religion or political party.

"People of all religions do Yoga to keep their body fit and cure any prolonged illness. Some people with their agenda are trying to associate it with religion. I request all leaders of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi to do Yoga because it is a spiritual activity," he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Yoga recognized across the globe and making the entire world celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

On the protest that erupted over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, he said, "Some people have agenda to create unrest in the country and entire opposition leaders could not stand in front of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah."

This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".