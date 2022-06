NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Kamboj, a 1987-batch IFS officer, is presently serving as India’s envoy to Bhutan. She will succeed T S Tirumurti.

Kamboj was the all India women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the foreign service batch.

She began her diplomatic journey in Paris, where she was posted as the Third Secretary in Indian Embassy.