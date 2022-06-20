Congress holds 'Satyagraha' over ED probe, Agnipath scheme

NEW DELHI: As a mark of protest over the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper and the Centre's newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, Congress held a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday.

Top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy, KC Venugopal and others were present at Congress' Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar.

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the ED on Monday for the fourth round of questioning, the party is holding a protest against the Central government's alleged "vendetta politics".

The Wayanad MP was questioned by ED from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from party leaders and workers. Notably, the ED had asked Gandhi to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested the officials to exempt him from appearing and urged for a new date on Monday (June 20).

Later, ED issued fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation on Monday, granting his request to the agency to consider deferring his questioning from June 17 to June 20 citing his mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

Congress is also staging protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

"We will sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm, we will meet the President and demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn," Congress leader Ajay Maken told reporters on Monday. He said the scheme needs to be discussed with the youth first before implementation.