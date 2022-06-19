Postpone NEET-UG 2022: Med aspirants writes to Centre govt

CHENNAI: After raising their concerns to National Testing Agency (NTA), Health Ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went unnoticed, the medical aspirants have now written a fresh letter to the Union Education Minister, seeking deferment of the medical entrance exam, saying they have less time to prepare for the exam. However, the authorities concerned have not lend their ears to the plead of more than 8 lakh applicants; the aspirants are not ready to give up and taking the matter with the Central Government.

The copy of the letter has been going on rounds on the social media.

In the letter, they have jotted out the reasons of why they need the exam to be postponed. They also urged the authorities to postpone the exam by 40 days and shift the dates to late August or early September providing adequate time for them to prepare for the exam.

Earlier, around ten thousand aspirants had written to NTA requesting the authorities to postpone the exam. In their letter, they had pointed out how the counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 was incomplete and the scheduled date for NEET 2022 on July 17 is almost clashing with the dates of CUET (1st and 2nd week of July) and JEE Mains Examinations.

Also, in the letter, it was mentioned that despite having two attempts, JEE Mains have been postponed by two months. NEET-UG with only one attempt, has been so far conducted after the completion of JEE Mains. But, NEET-UG 2022 has been scheduled before the 2nd attempt of JEE Main 2022.

These anxious medical aspirants are of opinion that they are getting less time for preparation as CBSE Board exam ended on June 15 and soon after that NEET-UG 2022 will be held on July 17. Hence, they voiced their concern and started a campaign on Twitter, #MODIJIdeferNEETUG.

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the aspirants mentioned in the letter.