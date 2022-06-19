Five fake Army aspirants held for provoking violence in UP

LUCKNOW: Five fake army aspirants, affiliated to various political parties, have been arrested for instigating protests, officials said.

According to the Saharanpur police, all the five arrested accused are either members of different political parties or are office bearers. One of the accused, Parag Panwar, was associated with NSUI.

The arrested accused are identified as Sandeep Parag, Pawar, Mohit Chaudhary, Saurabh Kumar and Uday. All these are residents of Saharanpur.

According to the police, all these accused were "instigating" the youth to "oppose" the Agnipath scheme, a new scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces. However, the police have arrested all the five accused and are investigating further.

The Saharanpur police said that the age of these five arrested accused is more than 25 years and they are not eligible to join the Armed Forces under the new scheme.

The arrests were made late on Saturday night and officials said that the accused were being interrogated.

In many states of the country, there have been protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme.