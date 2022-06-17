Student organisations stage stir against Agnipath scheme in Delhi

Even as the protests against the scheme escalated across the country, Delhi remained relatively quiet. Police made traffic arrangements to ensure that the commuters were not inconvenienced due to the stir.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) claimed that the main gate of its Raisina Road office here was barricaded by the Delhi Police without assigning any reason, turning the premises into a ''police cantonment''.

The police, however, said they had just made ''adequate security arrangements'' as the IYC had no permission to take out a protest march.

''Our entire office on Raisina Road has been barricaded. We are not being allowed to go outside and the members trying to enter the office are being stopped and detained. No reason has been given for this barricading,'' IYC's national media in-charge Rahul Rao said.