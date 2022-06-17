One dead in anti-Agnipath scheme protests in Secunderabad

Telangana Police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the railway station. Speaking to mediapersons, the Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Raja Rao said, "Around 13 people were brought to the Gandhi hospital.

One person was brought dead. After the panchama is done on the dead body, a postmorterm examination will be conducted.

"For four persons pellet bullet injuries have been noticed and for others, whether these are injuries from bullets or rubber bullet it is yet to be examined. The remaining injured are being examined by the doctors on duty. One person's situation is critical, he has received a chest injury," the hospital superintendent said.

The official informed that an investigation is still underway and said that two persons are in need of surgery while the condition of one person is critical.