Agnipath protest in several states: Top 10 developments

CHENNAI: Protest against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme continued in several parts of the country for the third day on Friday. The protests which started in Bihar has now spread to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. With the protests being continued, Secunderabad railway station was vandalised and a train was set ablaze by agitators in Telangana. Yamuna expressway in UP was also blocked.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on Tuesday, seeks to recruit soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on a short-term contract of four years with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. The central government says the scheme aims to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure. However, several defence aspirants, military veterans and opposition leaders have raised reservations over the revamped process. They say that the new scheme can potentially affect the future of serving personnel, hit the professionalism, ethos and fighting spirit of the forces and possibly lead to militarisation of civil society.

The key developments protests against the Agnipath – military recruitment scheme, as follows.

1) The protest intensified when unidentified miscreants went on the rampage at the Secunderabad Railway station here, setting on fire a parcel coach of a passenger train.

The agitators shouted slogans against the Centre demanding normal recruitment of army jobs, South Central Railway sources said.

The agitators, numbering about 300-350, pelted stones and set a parcel coach of a passenger train on fire, they said.

2) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday attacked the government over the Agnipath scheme, saying the BJP dispensation requiring to amend rules under the scheme soon after its announcement indicates it was imposed on the youth in "haste", and demanded its immediate withdrawal.