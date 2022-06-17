Agnipath protest: Agitators indulge in arson at Secunderabad Rly station

HYDERABAD: The protest against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme relating to recruitment in the armed forces spread to the South on Friday when unidentified miscreants went on the rampage at the Secunderabad Railway station here, setting on fire a parcel coach of a passenger train.

The agitators shouted slogans against the Centre demanding normal recruitment of army jobs, South Central Railway sources said.

The agitators, numbering about 300-350, pelted stones and set a parcel coach of a passenger train on fire, they said.

Some stalls in the railway station suffered damage, they said.