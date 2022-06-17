National

Agnipath: Intel agencies on close watch over misinformation

Violent protests were reported in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the Agnipath Army recruitment scheme.
Agnipath: Intel agencies on close watch over misinformation
Jan Adhikar Party supporters stage a protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Kargil crossing in PatnaPTI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Intelligence Agencies are keeping a close watch on social media, especially WhatsApp groups that are spreading misinformation and provoking students on the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

They have also asked state police to keep watch on anti-social elements joining the protest to target police and public property.

Jan Adhikar Party supporters stage a protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Kargil crossing in Patna
Student organisations stage stir against Agnipath scheme in Delhi

A senior official said that the staff working on the ground have been instructed to keep watch on social media accounts of coaching institutes for defence exam preparation and approach local police to talk to owners of these institutes and make them appeal to students to maintain peace and clarify their doubts on Agnipath recruitment scheme.

"Hundreds of WhatsApp groups have been created in the past few days where a lot of misinformation has been spread regarding the recruitment scheme. We are working closely with the state police and keeping them updated with any developing law and order situation," he said.

Jan Adhikar Party supporters stage a protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Kargil crossing in Patna
‘Agnipath’ protests at 17 places in UP

He added that they are in coordination with local police to identify anti-social elements joining the protest to create violence.

Violent protests were reported in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the Agnipath Army recruitment scheme.

On Thursday, the government clarified that the future of the Agniveers is stable and issued myths and facts on some of the concerns around the issue which has led to the protests.

Jan Adhikar Party supporters stage a protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Kargil crossing in Patna
Agnipath protest in several states: Top 10 developments

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Violent Protests
Agnipath Scheme
Agnipath
Anti-Agnipath protests
Agnipath recruitment scheme
What is Agnipath
Agnipath scheme in Delhi
Intel agencies
Intel agencies on Agnipath

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in