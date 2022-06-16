Prophet Row: ISKP releases video threatening attacks in India

NEW DELHI: The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the terror outfit Islamic State, has released a video threatening attacks in India targeting Hindus in connection with now-expelled BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) had threatened to carry out attacks in India in connection with Sharma's comments.

The 10-minute video titled 'The polytheists are the brothers of the polytheists' shows Sharma as well as the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

Independent news handle Khorasan Diary tweeted: "The video features@NupurSharmaBJP, the national spokesperson of the @BJP4India and houses of Muslims bulldozed. It then features previous statements of ISKP suicide bombers who were Indian. Threatening to conduct attacks against India wherever possible."

The video also criticises the Taliban government in Afghanistan for speaking with Indian diplomats and giving interviews to one Indian channel.

The ISKP said it has carried out attacks in Kabul and it will carry out similar attacks in India aw well.

The ISKP also threatened the Taliban for trying to save Hindus.

Earlier in June, the AQIS had threatened to carry out suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of Prophet".