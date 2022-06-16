'Delhi cops tore my clothes': Jothimani alleges assault during protest

CHENNAI: Amidst the trail of events over the averred jostle and hustle of the Congress workers during the protest in the national capital on Wednesday, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Jothimani, Congress MP from Karur, Tamil Nadu on Twitter in which she alleged that she was brutally assaulted by the Delhi Police while arrested along with other women protesters.

As Rahul Gandhi was summoned before the Enforcement Directorate for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for interrogation on the National Herald Money Laundering case, party leaders and workers continued to protest against the ‘vendetta politics’ of BJB as they regard. He has been next summoned by the ED on June 17.

“This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a Lok Sabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the @DelhiPolice and demand accountability. speaker @ombirlakota please act!," wrote Shashi Tharoor while sharing the video on Twitter.