'Delhi cops tore my clothes': Jothimani alleges assault during protest

CHENNAI: Amidst the trail of events over the averred jostle and hustle of the Congress workers during the protest in the national capital on Wednesday, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video of Jothimani, Congress MP from Karur, Tamil Nadu on Twitter in which she alleged that she was brutally assaulted by the Delhi Police while arrested along with other women protesters.
As Rahul Gandhi was summoned before the Enforcement Directorate for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for interrogation on the National Herald Money Laundering case, party leaders and workers continued to protest against the ‘vendetta politics’ of BJB as they regard. He has been next summoned by the ED on June 17.
“This is outrageous in any democracy. To deal with a woman protestor like this violates every Indian standard of decency, but to do it to a Lok Sabha MP is a new low. I condemn the conduct of the @DelhiPolice and demand accountability. speaker @ombirlakota please act!," wrote Shashi Tharoor while sharing the video on Twitter.
In the video, Jothimani alleged that the Delhi Police personnel tore her clothes off, removed her shoes and manhandling carried her to the bus like a criminal. She showed herself turning back in the video exposing the brutal actions of the Delhi Police and she was seen with only one shoe in the video. She alleged that the police also refused to give water to them.
"There are 7-8 women in the bus including me. We have been repeatedly asking for water, but they refused. When we are trying to buy it from outside, they are telling sellers not to give water to us", she accused and also, she urges Om Birla, the Speaker of Lok Sabha to seriously look into this regard.
Several Congress workers were detained from outside the party headquarters. Congress also shared a video of women protestors being unsparingly dragged and taken in buses.
The party also accused that the Delhi Police barged into the Party office and detained the leaders and workers on Tuesday.
The Delhi Police, however, denied the allegations of the Congress on brutal conduct of the personnel.