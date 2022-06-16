Chidambaram resigns from Maha seat following election to RS from TN

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram resigned from his seat in Maharashtra on Thursday, following his election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu.

"Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra," tweeted the Congress leader today.

The tweet further read, "The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity."