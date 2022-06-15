PMLA case: ED to quiz Rahul again for 4th time on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the 4th time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering (PMLA) case, officials said Wednesday. He has been questioned for nearly 30 hours since Monday, the first day of questioning.

The sources said the Congress MP sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed. Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his “Z+” category CRPF security escort. He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel has been deployed around the federal agency’s office, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are in force. The questioning began at 12 noon and the ED has been conducting a video and audio recording of the statements. His statements are being typed on A4 size papers and are minutely reviewed by him and signed before submission to the investigating officer.

Gandhi, agency sources said, is being asked about the assets worth about Rs 800 crore “owned” by AJL and how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian (YI) was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.