What is Agnipath Scheme? Everything you need to know

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the attractive recruitment scheme "AGNIPATH" which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the human resource policy of the Army, Air Force and Navy.

The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the three services, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Agniveers will form a distinct rank in the three services, and will also wear a distinct insignia as part of their uniform. Here's everything you need to know about the scheme.

What is "AGNIPATH" scheme?

AGNIPATH scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. Soldiers who are recruited under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

The AGNIPATH Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces - which is indeed the need of the hour, the defence ministry highlighted.

It is envisaged that the average age profile of the Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years with the implementation of this scheme.

The selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces. A total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited this year.

Key features of "AGNIPATH" scheme