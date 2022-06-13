Multilingual course on antimicrobial resistance for nurses launched

CHENNAI: Multinational pharmaceutical companies operating from India - Pfizer India and Americares India Foundation, recently launched an Online Platform for Education among Nurses on Antimicrobial Resistance (OPEN-AMR). It is a web-based platform that can be accessed by nurses across the country in seven different languages including Tamil, English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu. And the course is available free of cost to nurses and hospitals. The courses will focus on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices and Antimicrobial Stewardship Practices (AMSP) under antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is one of the world’s top 10 global public health threats, according to the World Health Organization. Additional courses will be included in the subsequent years.