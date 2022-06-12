Woman attacked for repelling sexual harassment, undergoes 118 stitches

CHENNAI: A woman in Bhopal underwent surgeryand received as many as 118 stitches on her face after a group of men attacked her with a paper cutter when she resisted attempts to sexually assault her, the police said today.

On learning about the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited this morning the couple and assured them of complete assistance for her medical treatment.

The incident occurred in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday.

Police said that the woman went to the Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar's Roshanpura with her husband on Friday when a fight began between her and the accused over bike parking. They made obscene comments and wolf-whistled at her, while her husband was inside the hotel. The woman confronted the accused, and also slapped one of the three men, officials said. She then joined her husband at the hotel.

When the couple came out of the hotel, the accused who were irked with the woman for standing up to them attacked her with the paper cutter, officials said.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital by her husband. Intensive treatment was given and 118 stitches were put on the victim’s face. The woman continues to receive treatment.

Police, who examined the CCTV footage of the hotel in connection with the incident, said that the two accused - Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde - have been arrested, and the search is on to nab the third accused.

Mr. Chauhan also praised the woman for her courage and awarded her ₹ 1 lakh. "She has set an example for others," the Chief Minister said.

"The guilty won't be spared and stringent action will be taken against them," he added.