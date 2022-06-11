Section 144 imposed in several areas of Ranchi after protests

RANCHI: A day after violent protests killed two people and injured many in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet Muhammad remarks row, section 144 was imposed in several areas of the capital city on Saturday.

Heavy security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control, according to the Ranchi district administration. Ranchi district administration also extended internet suspension till tomorrow, June 12.

"Section 144 enforced in 12 police station areas of Ranchi. The situation is under control and is being monitored throughout. Various forces have been deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinized, necessary actions will be taken. The identification process is going on," said Ranchi district administration.

Two people died during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers, against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.