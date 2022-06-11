Hyderabad gang rape: Police begin questioning five juveniles

The Children in Conflict with Law (CCL), as the minors are called by the police, will be questioned from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

After 5 p.m., CCL will be handed over to Juvenile Home. The Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday granted police a five-day custody of three CCLs.

However, they could not be questioned on Friday, as the day was lost in the tussle over the location of questioning.

With the Board allowing five-day police custody of the remaining two CCLs on Friday, the police decided to bring all of them to the police station for simultaneous but separate questioning.