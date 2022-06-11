Assam Police Commando Result 2022 declared: Check here

GUWAHATI: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam on Friday released the result of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment to the post of Constable under Assam Commando Battalions.

According to the official notice, the result of PET PST was uploaded on the official website of SLPRB, that is, slprbassam.in.

Click Here to directly check the results It is mentioned that candidates will probably be required to look for psychometrics.

Such candidates are required to obtain SLPRB Commando Admit Card from the official website.

For finding the result, the candidate needs to visit the official website of Assam Police, that is, slprbassam.in and click on the 'End result' tab given on the homepage.

Now, the candidate needs to fill in the necessary details on the given page and can obtain SLPRB Commando End result 2022.