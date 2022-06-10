Ivory case: Court order to take action against actor Mohanlal

CHENNAI: Malayalam star Mohanlal will face action as per the latest court order in the wildlife crime case booked against him for possessing two pairs of ivory during raids conducted by the I-T department.

A case was registered against him in the Perumbavoor Criminal Magistrate's Court. The Kerala government had also given the NOC and requested the court to stop the prosecution "immediately for the interest of justice".

However, the court has rejected the Kerala government's withdrawal petition and ordered further action against the actor.