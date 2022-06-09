Hyderabad gang rape case: Police quiz main accused

The 18-year-old was being grilled at an undisclosed location.

The investigators are looking to gather more information in the sensational case, which has triggered national outrage.

Though police said they completed the investigation in the case and arrested all the accused, the questioning of the main accused is likely to help police gather more information as to how they trapped the victim and lured her to join them in Innova vehicle in which they later sexually assaulted her.

Malik is number one accused in the May 28 gang rape of a 17-year-old girl. The remaining five accused are minors and they include sons of a leader of ruling TRS, who is also chairman of a government-run body and a MIM MLA. The police on Wednesday produced two juveniles before Juvenile Justice Court, which sent them to juvenile home.

Jubilee Hills police have also filed a petition for custody of the juveniles for further questioning in the case.

Meanwhile, police are planning to recreate the scene of crime as part of the investigations to build a strong case against the accused.

While four juveniles along with Malik were involved in gang rape, the fifth juvenile, son of MIM MLA, has been charged with molestation as he had got down from the vehicle before other accused took the girl to another place and raped her.

Malik was arrested on June 3 while juveniles were picked up subsequently from various places.

The incident occurred on May 28 after the victim and accused attended a daytime party at a pub in upscale Jubilee Hills.