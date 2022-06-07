₹ 2 cr cash, 133 gold coins seized during raids against Jain's aide

CHENNAI: The arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's aide raided by the probe agency on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate. During the raid, the officials seized over ₹ 2 crores of cash, and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under PMLA. The unexplained sources to be secreted in the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain & his aide during its day-long raid conducted on June 6.