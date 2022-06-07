₹ 2 cr cash, 133 gold coins seized during raids against Jain's aide

CHENNAI: The arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's aide raided by the probe agency on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate. During the raid, the officials seized over ₹ 2 crores of cash, and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg under PMLA. The unexplained sources to be secreted in the premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain & his aide during its day-long raid conducted on June 6.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case.
Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he is under Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9.