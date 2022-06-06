Uttarkashi accident: IAF to take bodies of pilgrims to Khajuraho

"We have asked for IAF aircraft to carry the bodies. The aircraft will arrive in Dehradun by 2 pm. The bodies will be sent to Khajuraho, our teams will be ready there and will take the bodies to four different villages," he said while adding that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made the arrangements for IAF aircraft.

Chouhan further informed that all the bodies were recovered last night, and their post mortem was done too.

"Bodies will reach Dehradun at about 10 am today and will be sent to Khajuraho after embalming; will try that their cremation is done today," he added.

The MP Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister and Home Minister for the continuous support from the Centre.

Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured along with free treatment to the four critically injured including the driver.

"Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's families, Rs 50,000 and free treatment to the four critically injured including the driver, who told us that accident happened after the steering wheel failed. The remaining three tourists are from MP, trying to save their lives," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Shivraj Singh Chouhan have reached the site of the incident in Nainbagh and extended their condolences to Krishna Bihari Dwivedi, a relative of Ramsji and Banke Bihari, who died in the bus accident. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also sent the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team for rescue work.