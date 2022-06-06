Nupur's controversial comment on Prophet: Top developments

Naveen Kumar Jindal, head of the BJP's Delhi unit was expelled on Sunday and BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was supsended.

BJP distances itself from the remarks made by Nupur Sharma and released a statement "strongly denouncing" insults of any religious personalities of any religion and underscoring every citizen's right to practice any religion of their choice.

After suspended over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a recent TV debate, Nupur issued an apology and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement.

FIRs filed against Nupur Sharma -- the first case was lodged on May 28 and two more first information reports were filed on Tuesday, one at Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station and the other at Bhiwandi City Police Station in Mumbai allegedly for hurting religious sentiments.

Forty people were injured in Kanpur when two groups clashed after Friday prayers .The violence erupted after groups of people tried to force shopkeepers to close shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

Congress on Sunday hit out at the BJP over its action against party spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for their alleged comment against Prophet Muhammad and called it a "blatantly counterfeit pretence, which is evidently farce".

TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao demanded it suspends its Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, have condemned remarks on Prophet Muhammed made by two BJP leaders and described Nupur's comments as "insulting" and called for "respect for beliefs and religions", according to a foreign ministry statement.

Bahrain condemned Nupur's remarks and stressed the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols and personalities, and the concerted efforts of the int'l community to spread values ​​of moderation, tolerance, and dialogue between religions and civilizations.

Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the Indian envoy on Sunday and sought a public apology and condemention from the Indian govt. They also logded a protest with the Indian govt

The Indian envoy in Doha was summoned to the foreign ministry and handed an official protest letter which said "Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the government of India".

The 52-member OIC slammed India for comments against the Prophet and called upon the UN to take necessary measures to adress "the practices targerting Muslims in India".

India has said that the remarks were "views of fringe elements" and did not reflect the government's opinion. The government also highlighted that the ruling BJP had taken action against the leaders -- one of whom was the party's national spokesperson and the other its media chief. The decision was welcomed by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hit out at BJP over the controversial remarks against religious minorities in the country, following which calls were made on Twitter for boycotting Indian products.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also condemned the "hurtful" remarks by the BJP leader against the prophet of Islam.