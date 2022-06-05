Rajnath Singh to embark on 3-day visit to Vietnam

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on an official visit to Vietnam between June 8-10 at the invitation of Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

Singh will start his visit by paying respects to Late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh will hold bilateral talks with General Phan Van Giang, during which both the Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the defence engagements.