Congress indulging in slander campaign against RSS: Bommai

HUBBALI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the Congress is indulging in a slander campaign against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but the people know everything.

Speaking to reporters in Hubbali, Bommai said, "The RSS is a patriotic, nationalist organisation engaged in social service. RSS activists were at the forefront in rescuing the people during calamities and serving the affected people." The Chief Minister further said that the RSS has done commendable work in many states.

"Congress party and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah have known RSS baiters. Congress has lost power and its base in many states due to this stand. It will repeat in Karnataka also," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on the textbook review issue, the chief minister said, "Congress leaders were indulging in politics over textbook review also. The Education Minister will reply to that too."

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka government announced the dissolution of the state textbook review committee.

The move came amid controversy over textbook revisions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government has been embroiled in a controversy after the textbook review committee included RSS founder KB Hedgewar's speech in school textbooks, while allegedly omitting chapters on freedom fighters, social reformers and litterateurs.

Following the development on this, Bommai on Saturday ruled out forming a new panel and defended the inclusion of a chapter on RSS founder KB Hedgewar.

Meanwhile, in the month of May, Karnataka ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that RSS is not an outfit of native Indians and Davidians are the real natives of this country.

"This RSS...are they native Indians? We've been quiet because we didn't want to rake up a few things. Are Aryans from this country? Are (RSS) Dravidians? We must go to the roots," said Siddaramaiah.