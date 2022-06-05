Bollywood celebs slam 'shameful and disgusting' perfume ad

The advertisement for the perfume brand shows four men in a convenience store, standing behind a woman.

The men are then heard saying "there are four of us, but there's only one, who will get a shot".

It then shows the visibly shocked woman turning to them uncomfortably when one of them went to grab a single bottle of 'Shot' perfume kept on a rack.

After the outrage, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the suspension of the controversial perfume ads.

Within hours of coming to the notice, the I&B ministry came into action and suspended the advertisement.

Now, an inquiry has been as per the advertising code.